Liliana Bakayoko Selected For The Empowered Woman Award By IAOTP

Liliana Bakayoko honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liliana Bakayoko, is a globally celebrated lawyer specializing in international business law and digital law, known for her groundbreaking contributions to the and business communities. She was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Liliana Bakayoko will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. /award-galaLiliana is committed to empowering businesses to harness the law as a foundation for success. She inspires organizations to take an active role in shaping the legal landscape, ensuring it evolves alongside their aspirations. Her thought leadership and dedication to legislative advancements in IT law, AI, and international business law reinforce her reputation as a transformative figure in the global legal community.As a recipient of the IAOTP Empowered Woman Award for 2025, Liliana Bakayoko exemplifies the very essence of empowerment. Her passion, determination, and innovative spirit serve as a beacon for women and professionals worldwide, inspiring them to push boundaries and redefine what is possible in the intersection of law, technology, and business.With over 20 years of expertise, Liliana has built an impressive career centered on transforming legal frameworks into strategic tools for innovation and growth. Her international business law firm offers a comprehensive range of personalized services to meet the needs of clients engaged in economic activities in France and internationally. Thanks to its heightened expertise and global recognition, it collaborates closely with businesses to navigate complex legal environments, maximize opportunities while minimizing risks, and achieve their strategic objectives within an ever-evolving global market. Her active participation and exclusive selection within globally renowned legal networks enable her to collaborate with law firms established in more than 150 countries.At the core of Liliana Bakayoko's philosophy is what she calls the Positive Perception of the Law, which encourages businesses to view legal frameworks as tools for creativity and growth rather than limitations. This approach shifts the focus from mere compliance to asking,“What do I want to achieve?” and working to align business goals with evolving legal standards.Liliana empowers companies to question conventional norms, envision bold strategies, and shape legal environments to support their innovations. By doing so, businesses can transform obstacles into opportunities, build trust, and foster progress both in their industries and in society.This philosophy serves as a call to action, inspiring businesses to see the law as a strategic partner for driving transformative change, leading markets, and influencing the evolution of regulations to create a future where innovation and law progress together.Liliana's expertise extends to emerging fields such as digital law, artificial intelligence (AI), and neurorights. Her pioneering work includes advocating for legal personhood for autonomous AI systems and developing frameworks for protecting trade secrets in the face of rapidly evolving technologies. She is a vocal proponent of neurorights, ensuring ethical and legal safeguards for technologies capable of interpreting human thoughts.Her forward-thinking legal insights make her a sought-after advisor for national and international companies looking to navigate the challenges posed by technological innovation.As an international investment, government relations, and business development consultant for a U.S.-based multinational specializing in technology-focused strategic consulting, Liliana bridges the gap between businesses and governments, fostering economic growth and innovation.Liliana's areas of expertise include but are not limited to Business Consulting, Legal Consulting, Business Law, Corporate Law, , IT Law, and Intellectual Property Law (including Patent and Trademark Law).Throughout her illustrious career, Liliana has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was named Top International Business Lawyer of the Year 2024 by IAOTP, Business Lawyer of the Year – Global for 2024 by International Elite 100, and Best International Business Law Firm 2024 – EMEA by the Corporate Vision Global Business Awards. She was also designated International Business Lawyer of the Year in France at the Global Law Experts Annual Awards, the Advisory Excellence Annual Awards for 2024, and the Leaders in Law Annual Awards for 2024-2025. Additionally, she was recognized as Leading International Business Lawyer of the Year – France at the 2024 Leading Adviser Awards by Acquisition International. Liliana has also been honored as one of the Top 10 Self-Made Entrepreneurs by Microsoft MSN, ranking second, and as one of the Top Outstanding Lawyers to Know About by USA Today, where she also ranked second. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of The Empowered Woman award.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Liliana for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Liliana attributes her success to her passion for her profession, creativity, perseverance, hard work, and integrity. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her children. Looking ahead, she hopes to empower businesses to become more innovative and successful by teaching them how to harness and inspire the law as a tool for growth. 