Crowe Propels Business Transformation With Openai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This deepened adoption is a significant and strategic milestone for Crowe as it accelerates the development and deployment of responsible AI-enabled solutions across its Audit, Tax, and Consulting businesses. The cross-firm adoption of OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise is the latest advancement and demonstration of Crowe's commitment to building a world-class and AI ecosystem-enabling the co-development of pragmatic, purpose-built solutions with clients.

"To be a leader in the application of AI, we must be aligned with the leaders and innovators in the AI space-and OpenAI is a widely recognized leader," said Steven Strammello, Crowe CEO. "It is impossible to overstate the value AI will bring to businesses and, by leveraging OpenAI's industry-leading research and technologies, our people will be better equipped to stimulate innovation and drive valuable outcomes for our clients."

Crowe's pragmatic approach to AI is to help clients gain momentum on four key aspects of AI adoption: AI data curation and quality, AI governance, AI transformation, and the development of bespoke AI tools and solutions.

"OpenAI is at the forefront of AI technology, and the true value of AI comes from how it's strategically integrated to solve specific business challenges," said Doug Schrock, AI Managing Principal at Crowe. "By integrating OpenAI, we have significantly strengthened our purpose-built approach to match the potential of AI with our clients' unique business needs."

Key Benefits of Deepened OpenAI Adoption:



Enhanced Client Solutions



Matching Crowe's deep industry expertise with OpenAI's groundbreaking AI technology to deliver customized, data-driven insights and strategies.

Providing clients with AI-powered services that optimize operational efficiency, enhance decision-making, and foster sustainable growth.

Accelerating Innovation



Developing cutting-edge AI applications tailored for industries such as private equity, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and more with OpenAI's APIs.

Revolutionizing operational processes to unlock new business opportunities and optimize performance.

Responsible AI Adoption



Advocating for responsible AI integration aligned with OpenAI's mission and Crowe's commitment to governance and accountability.

Supporting organizations in building trust with stakeholders by implementing transparent and responsible AI practices.

Upskilling and Workforce Transformation



Collaborating with OpenAI on AI training programs to promote a future shaped by advanced technology.

Helping Crowe clients seamlessly integrate AI into workflows while fostering a culture of innovation.

Thought Leadership



Crowe will deeply adopt ChatGPT Enterprise to understand how it can support AI and business innovation for our clients. Hosting collaborative webinars, events, and forums for Crowe employees to explore the evolving role of AI across sectors.

For more information on Crowe's approach to AI for value creation, please visit Crowe Artificial Intelligence Solutions .

