CKE Restaurants Celebrates Retirement Of Long-Time International Business Leader Mike Woida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Throughout his distinguished career, Woida's strategic insight, commitment to excellence and ability to build strong, high-performing teams were key factors in the success of the international division.

"Mike's contributions to CKE have been truly exceptional," said Sarah Spiegel, interim CEO of CKE Restaurants. "His leadership, vision, and dedication to our brands have played a critical role in our success. It speaks volumes that he spent nearly five decades with the company. He leaves behind a legacy of collaboration, innovation, and outstanding team building that will continue to guide us as we grow globally. We extend our deepest gratitude to Mike for his tireless work and wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

Known around the world for bold, craveable flavors, innovative limited-time offerings and blockbuster brand partnerships, CKE Restaurants continues to experience tremendous growth and momentum globally. The international footprint has doubled in the past eight years, with a presence in more than 35 countries. An expansion into the United Kingdom is planned for 2025, as the brand aims to reach 2,000 international locations over the next several years. Success is thanks to the best-in-class experience offered guests throughout the world, paired with beautiful, modern restaurants, and the best burgers in the business.

"Reaching 1,000 restaurants outside of the US was significant for our team," said Woida. "It was a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. I'm confident that CKE's amazing international team will continue to build on this foundation and expand our global footprint even further."

Mike's career began in 1976 with Burger Chef Systems, where he quickly rose through the ranks. His early leadership skills were instrumental in the successful rebranding of Burger Chef locations to Hardee's in the Detroit market in 1983. In 1993, Mike joined Hardee's burgeoning international division, where he became a key architect of brand growth in Asia. When CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. acquired Hardee's, Mike played a pivotal role in merging the brands and guiding the international division to expand both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's globally. In 2019, Mike was appointed President of International, overseeing all of CKE's operations outside the U.S. and achieving notable milestones.

"Spending my entire career with one company has been a rare and rewarding journey, offering me the privilege of working with incredible teams across more than 50 countries and cultures," said Woida. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunities this career has provided and excited to see the continued growth and expansion of these beloved international brands."

CKE leaders have begun an extensive search to fill the role and have announced Rodrigo de la Torre, current SVP of International Development, as Interim President of the international division.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic chargrilled burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit or its brand sites at and .

