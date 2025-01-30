Finvi Enhances Medical Debt Collections Through Velosidy Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi , a leading provider of enterprise workflow software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, announced that its Velosidy® continues to grow its capabilities via a recent release that substantially expands on the features needed for agencies to collection on medical debt.

"Finvi's software has offered features and functionality that have facilitated the collections of medical debt for decades, and we have great knowledge and experience in that market," said Tim O'Brien, Finvi CEO . "We are excited that we can now offer within Velosidy a feature set reflecting that expertise in order to enable more effective collection strategies accounting for the unique challenges and regulations associated with collecting on medical debt."

Finvi developed its SaaS-based Velosidy platform to help agencies move beyond the technology limitations they are experiencing with their current collections software. Through monthly updates, flexible configurations, AI-driven segmentation, a native payments solution, and a full partner ecosystem, Velosidy modernizes collections efforts while shedding both financial costs as well as operational inefficiencies.

Some of the advanced medical debt collections capabilities within Velosidy include:



Newly designed account screens tailored for medical debt collections

Status codes for improved agent capability and record maintenance/auditing

Expanded financial capabilities to modernize how you collect

Enhanced configuration settings for improved record maintenance

Optimized workflows and strategies for medical capabilities Enhanced dashboards for specific medical reporting

"Managing and collecting on medical debt through Velosidy becomes much easier because of the platform's modern architecture," said Jay Garmon, Finvi's Vice President, Product Management . "With Velosidy's intuitive user interface, along with workflow powered by intelligent actions, clients will realize improved agent performance and overall greater efficiency, ultimately enabling them to collect more, faster."

Finvi is hosting a webinar on February 19 highlighting medical debt collections in Velosidy. Click here to learn more and register to attend. To learn more about Finvi, visit finvi .

About Finvi

For 45 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a dedicated approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay. Visit finvi to learn more.

