Flex Pricing Releases First Ever User Level Dynamic Pricing Software

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the first time ever, small and medium sized ecommerce merchants have access to advanced user level dynamic pricing through Flex Pricing's patent pending software application.

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex Pricing is announcing the release of the world's first user level dynamic pricing software for e-commerce. The software enables merchants to set pricing rules based on user attributes including shoppers estimated income, type of device they're browsing on and their geographic location. Unique prices display to each shopper, in real-time, without any perception that the prices rendered are unique to them.









FlexPricing Logo

This technology has previously only been developed and used internally, by large multinational companies. Flex Pricing will not bring this advanced technology to small and medium sized merchants in the e-commerce industry.

Flex Pricing has released it's software as a Woo Commerce plugin, supporting merchants that sell goods on Wordpress sites through Woo Commerce. Additionally Flex Pricing plans the release of a Shopify compatible application by March 1st. With the release of the Shopify app, Flex Pricing's patent pending software will become available to nearly 90% of all U.S. based ecommerce businesses.

Merchants using the Flex Pricing application can expect benefits in both conversion rate and margin, which is a unique benefit of a user level dynamic pricing system. Shoppers with greater price sensitivities, determined by a variety of user attributes can be rendered a lower, more competitive price to increase the likelihood of a conversion. Whereas shoppers who are less price sensitive, often determined by attributes indicative of high affluence can be rendered a higher price to increase margins.

Learn more about Flex Pricing at FlexPricing.com and follow us on Twitter or YouTube @FlexPricing

Media Contact:

Brendon Fields

Flex Pricing LLC

...

914-384-7611

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at