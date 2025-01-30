Kuwait's Moi: 461 Lawbreakers Arrested, 505 Deported

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Interior said on Thursday that 461 lawbreakers were arrested and 505 others deported in 24 extended security operations from January 19-23.

The security operations, which came under the direction of First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Ministry Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, is part of ongoing efforts to maintain security nationwide and arrest lawbreakers, the ministry said in a press release.

It underlined that it would not be lenient in applying law and arresting violators. (end)

ahk







MENAFN30012025000071011013ID1109148760