Kuwait's Moi: 461 Lawbreakers Arrested, 505 Deported
1/30/2025 8:08:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said on Thursday that 461 lawbreakers were arrested and 505 others deported in 24 extended security operations from January 19-23.
The security operations, which came under the direction of First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Ministry sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, is part of ongoing efforts to maintain security nationwide and arrest lawbreakers, the ministry said in a press release.
It underlined that it would not be lenient in applying law and arresting violators. (end)
