Loris Featured As Leader On The CMP Research Prism For Customer Analytics In Customer Contact And CX Technology

2025 CMP Prism for Customer Analytics

- Etie Hertz, CEO LorisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Loris AI proudly announces its placement on CMP Research Prism, an elite assessment framework developed by CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP) for customer analytics. This respected framework highlights Loris as a Leading provider for customer contact and customer experience (CX) professionals aiming to optimize their technology investments with confidence through customer analytics.The CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics evaluated fifteen solution providers, including Loris, and segmented them into five categories: pioneering, leading, core performing, up & coming, and emerging using analyst analysis, user feedback, and marketplace data across ten investment criteria."We're incredibly honored to be recognized as a leader in the Customer Analytics category at a moment when businesses are fundamentally rethinking how they understand customers through customer interactions," said Etie Hertz, CEO of Loris. "AI is giving brands a compelling reason to move away from outdated tools like CSAT surveys that try to imagine the entire customer experience through a single data point. We're giving organizations the data they need not only to understand where the issues are, but also the actionable steps to improve efficiency, quality, and satisfaction."Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research, adds,“With the crowded technology landscape, customer contact leaders need a reliable source to guide their technology decisions. CMP Research Prism was created to assess solution providers like Loris to equip buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments.”CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives. The Prism helps customer contact leaders and CXOs differentiate solution providers in a complex market and make more informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. Upcoming technology assessments include chatbot/virtual agents, conversational IVR, infrastructure for customer portals, and quality assurance/quality management.For a full summary, download the CMP Research Prism for Customer Analytics whitepaper .About CMP Research TM, a division of Customer Management PracticeCMP Research TM helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact Week, CMP's Research Board, and client community. CMP Research TM sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit .About Customer Management PracticeThe Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit:About LorisLoris helps companies understand and improve customer service conversations. Using our own AI models developed through hundreds of millions of conversations, Loris helps Customer Experience leaders make better decisions and helps service teams provide better, faster support. Loris is trusted by the top customer experience-focused brands and was recently recognized as a Gartner Cool New Vendor in Customer Service and Support Technology. Learn more at Loris .Media Contact(s):Jennifer LewisThe Pollack Group631-521-4960...Lauren MillerCustomer Management Practice914-618-0352

