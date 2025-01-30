Turkish main stock ends Wednesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, closed at 10,076.99 points, marking a 0.44 percent decline compared to the previous day’s closing value. The lost 44.78 points during the trading day, reflecting a modest drop in overall market performance. The daily transaction volume amounted to 102 billion liras (USD2.85 billion), indicating a steady level of trading activity despite the downturn.



The price of gold was recorded at USD2,793.69 per ounce, reflecting its value at the end of the day. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil traded at approximately USD76.26 per barrel as of 6:32 p.m. local time (1532 GMT), maintaining its position in the global energy market. These commodity prices suggest some stability in the precious metals and oil sectors despite the challenges facing the stock market.



The Turkish lira experienced fluctuations in its exchange rates, with the US dollar priced at 35.7789 liras. The euro also saw a rise, standing at 37.2711 liras, while the British pound was valued at 44.4278 liras. These exchange rate figures highlight the ongoing pressures on the Turkish currency in relation to major global currencies.



Overall, the Turkish financial market showed signs of uncertainty on Wednesday, with declines in the stock index and fluctuations in currency values. However, commodities like gold and oil continued to hold steady, reflecting mixed market conditions.

