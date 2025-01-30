United Arab Emirates Oil Refining Industry Report 2025, With Focus On Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in United Arab Emirates and in depth analysis of the latest news and deals.

This report is a complete source of information on United Arab Emirates' oil refining industry. It provides level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.

The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in United Arab Emirates and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Report Scope



Outlook of United Arab Emirates' Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2025

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2025

Key Opportunities and Restraints in United Arab Emirates' Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of United Arab Emirates' Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2025.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis. Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Reasons to Purchase



Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with this in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular country's Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies. Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Introduction to United Arab Emirates Refining Markets

2.1 What is This Report About?

2.2 Market Definition

3 Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates

3.1 United Arab Emirates Refining Market Snapshot, 2025

3.2 Role of United Arab Emirates in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Middle East and Africa and Global Refining Capacity, 2025

3.2.2 United Arab Emirates Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Middle East and Africa and Global, 2025

4 United Arab Emirates Refining Market - Drivers and Restraints

4.1 United Arab Emirates Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 United Arab Emirates Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in United Arab Emirates Refining Sector

5 United Arab Emirates Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2030

5.1 United Arab Emirates Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2030

5.2 United Arab Emirates Refined Products Production Forecast to 2030

6 United Arab Emirates Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2030

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in United Arab Emirates

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 United Arab Emirates Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

6.3 United Arab Emirates Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2020-2030

6.4 United Arab Emirates Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2020-2030

6.5 United Arab Emirates Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2020-2030

6.6 United Arab Emirates Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2020-2030

7 United Arab Emirates Refining Industry - Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in United Arab Emirates

7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies United Arab Emirates Refining Companies

8.1 United Arab Emirates Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2020-2030

9 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Company Profile

9.1 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Key Information

9.2 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Company Overview

9.3 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Business Description

9.4 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company SWOT Analysis

9.5 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Financial Ratios - Capital Market Ratios

9.6 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Financial Ratios - Annual Ratios

9.7 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Financial Ratios - Interim Ratios

10 United Arab Emirates Refining Industry Latest Contract Announcements

11 United Arab Emirates Refining Industry Updates

12 United Arab Emirates Refining Industry Deals

