MODV INVESTOR ALERT: Modivcare, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the ModivCare class action lawsuit – captioned Kalera v. ModivCare, Inc., No. 25-cv-00306 (D. Colo.) – charges ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV ) and certain of ModivCare's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ModivCare class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

CASE ALLEGATIONS : ModivCare is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members.

The ModivCare class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contract renegotiations and pricing accommodations negatively impacted ModivCare's adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) ModivCare had insufficient liquidity.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired ModivCare securities during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ModivCare class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ModivCare class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ModivCare class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the ModivCare class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

