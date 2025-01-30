Aerial Imaging Market Forecasts From 2025 To 2030 With Disaster Management Applications Projected To Grow Rapidly



Additionally, the increasing in infrastructure in various countries such as the United States, China, and India is anticipated to propel the market growth in the projected period. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the total allocated investment for Smart Cities Mission in India stood at INR 720,000 crore (US$86.43 billion) as of February 2024. Additionally, of the total projects, 7,742 have been tendered, work orders have been issued for 2,740 projects, and 5,002 projects have been completed as of February 2024.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of aerial imaging for efficient disaster management is also propelling business growth opportunities for the manufacturers of these solutions over the projected period. The advancement of imaging technology and the increasing use of 360-degree vision cameras, along with LiDAR systems, has paved the way for the efficient deployment of these technologies. These cameras and systems often provide high-resolution images and exceptional results, presenting a significant opportunity for growth in the aerial imaging market for the next five years.

The booming penetration of UAVs across several sectors, including defense, agriculture, oil and gas, and others, is further spurring the demand for aerial imaging solutions over the forecast oil and gas sector is one of the major consumers of UAVs, and in the projected period, with rising demand for oil and gas, the market for aerial imaging is expected to grow. For instance, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the total crude processed during April 2024 was 21.6 MMT, with a growth of 0.8 percent compared to April 2023. The private refiners processed 7.1 MMT of crude oil, while the PSU/JV company processed 14.5 MMT. The total indigenous crude oil processed was 2.2 MMT, and the total Imported crude oil processed by all Indian refineries (PSU/JV/PVT) was 19.4 MMT.

Segment Analysis of the Aerial Imaging Market:

Disaster management is expected to grow rapidly in the projected period.

By application, the disaster management application of aerial imaging solutions is expected to witness promising growth for the next five years, primarily because these solutions are being increasingly adopted for assessing the magnitude caused by any disaster. Furthermore, the overall climatic conditions worldwide are deteriorating due to global warming. This, in turn, has further accelerated the occurrence of natural disasters in many parts of the world. Thus, the burgeoning requirements for effective and efficient disaster management and technology penetration are increasing, which is further expected to impact this segment's growth during the forecast period positively.

The surveillance and monitoring segment is expected to capture a substantial market share due to the rising number of terrorist attacks, thefts, and robberies. This trend has prompted governments in various countries to prioritize enhancements in homeland security, resulting in increased investments in surveillance and monitoring solutions.

Aerial Imaging Market Geographical Outlook:

North America will have a sizable market share in the coming years.

North America will hold a sizeable market share over the years, primarily driven by the adoption of next-generation technologies, which occurred early on. Government policies and good technological infrastructure placed North America at the top of the innovation sphere. Moreover, implementing UAVs across most industries, such as agriculture, defense, logistics, and health care, further boosts market growth. This adoption is facilitated by the region's robust investment in research and development, alongside a high acceptance rate among industries for UAV integration into their operations.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is because of the increasing awareness and recognition of the potential benefits of UAV technology in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. These countries are investing heavily in UAV technology for diverse applications, ranging from precision agriculture and surveillance to disaster management and e-commerce deliveries. Supportive government policies and increased investments from the private sector are propelling the regional market growth. The rapidly growing industrial and technological space in APAC also ensures that UAVs will gain rapid traction and significantly contribute to global market growth.

