Sanoma’S Investor Pages Win First Prize At The Finnish Stock Exchange Gala

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanoma's investor pages win first prize at the Finnish Gala



Sanoma Corporation, Investor News, 30 January 2025 at 12:30 EET



Sanoma's investor pages were awarded as the best of 2024 in the category of large listed companies at the Finnish Stock Exchange Gala, Pörssigaala, on Wednesday 29.1.2025. This is Sanoma's first win in the series, where the company came second last year. The awards for the best investor pages have been given since 1999.

The Best Investor Pages award highlights exemplary investor communications. The companies' websites are examined through five different content areas, such as strategy and capital use, in addition to which attention is paid to the usability and visuality of the pages. According to the stock exchange gala jury, Sanoma's investor website is user-friendly and easy to navigate. In addition, the information on Sanoma's website was considered comprehensive. Investor pages are the most essential source of information for private investors who seek information on the company's strategy, profitability and sustainability, among other things. Providing both Finnish and English versions of the website is important.

"We are very pleased with this recognition. In the current flood of information, it is especially great to hear that the jury felt that essential information was easy to find on our website. From the company's point of view, it feels like there is always room for improvement on the site, which is why receiving this award feels especially great. I warmly welcome everyone to get to know Sanoma as an investment at sanoma.com/en/investors/ ," says Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma.

The Stock Exchange Gala is an annual event organised by the Finnish Foundation for Share Promotion, aimed at senior management and key personnel of listed companies, investing influencers, financial professionals, owners and investors.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive 'brainprint' on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at