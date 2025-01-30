Thai Vietjet Looks To Strengthen Cargo On Bangkok-Mumbai Route

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bangkok : Thai VietJet is hoping to build up cargo volumes to support its recently launched passenger operation between Bangkok and Mumbai.

The airline is hoping the route, which was launched in December, will general cargo, spare parts and shipments out of Thailand.

Meanwhile, from Mumbai key exports are expected to include pharmaceuticals and garments.

There are also transhipment opportunities through VietJet's Bangkok hub to its wider Asia network.

The daily flights will be operated utilising the airline's Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, which offer a maximum cargo capacity of around 16/20 tonnes.

ECS Group subsidiary AVS GSA will manage the cargo operation with the first flight since the partnership on the route was announced having taken place on January 21.

The two also have a wider partnership covering Asia that was signed last year.

ECS Group chief executive Jean Ceccaldi said: "By working together, we can support Thai VietJet maximise its cargo potential and seize new market opportunities efficiently".

The airline is part of the VietJet Air Group and offers flights out of Thailand to destinations throughout Asia.

Fleet tracker website Planespotters suggests its fleet currently stands at 19 aircraft - all A320 and A321s. However, it has plans to move to a fleet of 50 Boeing 737-800 aircraft over the coming years.

