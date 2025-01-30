QC Chairman Calls For More Qatari-Omani Trade Alliances

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently participated in the Oman-Qatar Economic Forum, held yesterday, in Muscat, on the sidelines of the Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

The Chamber's delegation was led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman, and included Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Vice Chairman, along with several board members, the General Manager, and a number of Qatari businessmen.

The forum focused on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries, emphasizing the role of the private sector in strengthening trade exchanges and fostering joint investments.

In statements, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim affirmed that the visit of His Highness the Amir to Oman reflects the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two brotherly peoples and their wise leadership.

He expressed confidence that the visit will pave the way for more joint investments with significant economic returns for both nations.

He highlighted the significant growth in trade volume between the two countries in recent years, noting that Oman has become one of Qatar's key trade and investment partners.

Further, he pointed out that Qatari investments in Oman extend across various sectors, including manufacturing, food security, education, and other economic and service sectors.

Sheikh Khalifa urged Omani companies to invest in Qatar and called for increased alliances and partnerships between Qatari and Omani companies to further enhance trade exchange between the two brotherly nations.

Qatar Chamber Chairman further pointed out that the chambers of both countries have established the Qatar-Oman Joint Business Council, emphasizing its role in promoting trade and investment relations.

He also highlighted that both countries offer an attractive investment climate, advanced legal and legislative frameworks, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and numerous competitive advantages.

“These factors will propel trade relations between the two countries to new heights, fostering enhanced communication between businessmen and companies from both sides,” he added.