Al Sharaa Declared Syria's New President
Date
1/30/2025 4:00:09 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Ahmed Hussein al- Sharaa, known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, has been declared Syria's president for a transitional phase, says a media report.
Addressing a conference, Sharaa said the first priority in Syria was to fill a vacuum in government "in a legitimate and legal way".
Reuters reported Sharaa was empowered to form a temporary legislative council for a transitional period and the Syrian constitution was suspended.
An announcement in this regard was made by the military command which led the offensive against the Bashar Al-Assad regime.
Sharaa pledged to embark on a political transition including a national conference, an inclusive government, and eventual elections, which he said could take up to four years to hold.
Wednesday's announcement did not say when the new legislative body might be picked. It did not provide any new details of a timeline for the transition.
The declaration announced that "Sharaa has assumed the presidency of the country in the transitional phase" and would "carry out the duties of the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, and represent it in international forums".
The new legislative council would carry out its tasks until a new constitution is adopted.
sa
MENAFN30012025000174011037ID1109147428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.