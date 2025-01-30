Al Sharaa Declared Syria's New President

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Ahmed Hussein al- Sharaa, known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, has been declared Syria's president for a transitional phase, says a report.

Addressing a conference, Sharaa said the first priority in Syria was to fill a vacuum in "in a legitimate and way".

Reuters reported Sharaa was empowered to form a temporary legislative council for a transitional period and the Syrian was suspended.

An announcement in this regard was made by the military command which led the offensive against the Bashar Al-Assad regime.

Sharaa pledged to embark on a political transition including a national conference, an inclusive government, and eventual elections, which he said could take up to four years to hold.

Wednesday's announcement did not say when the new legislative body might be picked. It did not provide any new details of a timeline for the transition.

The declaration announced that "Sharaa has assumed the presidency of the country in the transitional phase" and would "carry out the duties of the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, and represent it in international forums".

The new legislative council would carry out its tasks until a new constitution is adopted.

