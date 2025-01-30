Qatar Attends Global Labour Market Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri participated yesterday in the ministerial session at the Global (GLMC) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The conference features over 200 speakers and representatives from 100 countries worldwide.

In his remarks, the Minister emphasised the vital need for the labour market to adapt to the rapid pace of technological advancements. He underscored the importance of creating a central for dialogue, one that addresses both the opportunities and challenges posed by these changes, while offering practical solutions to shape a more promising future for the global labour market.

He further elaborated on Qatar's ongoing efforts within its national vision to enhance its working environment. These efforts include fostering a competitive and diversified economy, implementing best practices in recruitment and employment inspections, and creating a work environment free from injuries. He also highlighted Qatar's commitment to fair recruitment practices and its strong stance against forced labour and human trafficking.

The Minister noted that the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) serves as an invaluable platform for exchanging best practices, exploring the latest advancements in labour laws and standards, and engaging in discussions on policies and programmes aimed at strengthening the global workforce.

Key topics addressed during the ministerial session included redefining decent work, the impact of data on the labour market, continuous professional development, strategies for enhancing productivity, and the role of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as new work models, in driving job creation.

Additionally, Al Marri participated in the opening of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), held from 29 to 30 January. The conference delved into strategic perspectives on six key pillars: skills development and rehabilitation, the mobile workforce, youth empowerment, technological innovation, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the advancement of a green economy.