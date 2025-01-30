Adding New Fonts In Morisawa Fonts On February 12Th, 2025.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JAPAN, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Morisawa Fonts will add 37 families of new fonts on February 12th, 2025 (Japan time). This update will include Morisawa's first variable fonts“DriveFlux”. DriveFlux is a variable sans serif Japanese font with a simple, symmetrical structure and geometric strokes. We recommend this font for scenes to draw attention such as headlines. The Latin super family, Role will have 14 different scripts of families used for Southeast Asia and India. And Korean fonts will join to Clarimo UD series. Also, Dispatch 2, Magmatic and more Latin fonts will be added from Occupant Fonts, a font studio based in the United States.

Please activate and enjoy new fonts.

Fonts lists from Morisawa:

DriveFlux (variable fonts)

Clarimo UD KR (ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / DemiBold / Bold / Heavy / Ultra)

Role Sans Bangla (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Devanagari (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Gujarati (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Gurmukhi (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Kannada (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Khmer (Thin / Thin Italic / ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / Medium / Medium Italic / Bold / Bold Italic / ExtraBold / ExtraBold Italic / Heavy / Heavy Italic / Black / Black Italic)

Role Sans Lao (Thin / Thin Italic / ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / Medium / Medium Italic / Bold / Bold Italic / ExtraBold / ExtraBold Italic / Heavy / Heavy Italic / Black / Black Italic)

Role Sans Malayalam (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans MeiteiMayek (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Odia (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Tamil (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Telugu (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Role Sans Thai (Thin / Thin Italic / ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / Medium / Medium Italic / Bold / Bold Italic / ExtraBold / ExtraBold Italic / Heavy / Heavy Italic / Black / Black Italic)

Role Sans Urdu (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Medium / Bold / ExtraBold / Heavy / Black)

Font lists from Occupant Fonts:

Zócalo Banner (Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic / Black / Black Italic)

Prensa (Light / Light Italic / Book / Book Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic / Black / Black Italic)

Quiosco Display (Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic / Black / Black Italic)

Dispatch 2 (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Dispatch 2 Condensed (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Dispatch 2 Compressed (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Dispatch 2 Wide (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Dispatch 2 Extended (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Magmatic (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Bold / Black)

Magmatic Condensed (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Bold / Black)

Magmatic Compressed (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Bold / Black)

Magmatic Wide (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Bold / Black)

Magmatic Extended (Thin / ExtraLight / Light / Regular / Bold / Black)

Rapport (Thin / Thin Italic / ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / Bold / Bold Italic / Black / Black Italic)

Stainless 2 (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Stainless 2 Condensed (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Stainless 2 Compressed (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Stainless 2 Wide (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Stainless 2 Extended (ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Gasket (Thin / Thin Italic / ExtraLight / ExtraLight Italic / Light / Light Italic / Regular / Italic / SemiBold / SemiBold Italic / Bold / Bold Italic)

Eggwhite (Lite / Black)

About Morisawa Fonts:

Morisawa Fonts is a font finder subscription service with over 2,000 high-quality fonts in our easily searchable library, covering an extensive variety of Asian languages and Latin. Being fully licensed, our multilingual fonts can be used for any purpose and across borders, enabling design that transcends language barriers.



