Secretary Rubio's Call With Algerian Foreign Minister Attaf

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Algerian Foreign Ahmed Attaf today. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the strong U.S.-Algerian partnership in advancing regional and global peace and security under President Tebboune’s leadership. They discussed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and Algeria’s leadership in contributing humanitarian assistance for Gaza. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed ways to deepen economic and cooperation between the two countries that would benefit Americans and Algerians. They also discussed efforts to address instability in the Sahel.