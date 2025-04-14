403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Volunteer organizations: RSF kills over 56 civilians in western Sudan
(MENAFN) Reports from volunteer organizations indicate that over 56 individuals were killed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Umm Kadada, located in North Darfur State, western Sudan, over the weekend.
The Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, the state capital, announced on Sunday that these victims were "executed on an ethnic basis" following the RSF's takeover of the city on Thursday. The group confirmed that all those killed were civilians.
A local volunteer organization condemned the militia for "committing widespread violations, forcibly displacing residents, and shutting down all communication networks."
Sudanese Emergency Lawyers Initiative, a separate volunteer organization, confirmed further details, reporting that the RSF killed 52 civilians, ignited fires in residential neighborhoods, and plundered properties within the two days following their arrival in Umm Kadada.
Furthermore, the Sudanese Emergency Lawyers Initiative reported that "The RSF also stormed the local hospital, assaulted patients, and executed four medical staff members, including the hospital's director."
As of Sunday, the RSF has not issued any official response to these serious allegations.
Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF. The United Nations, referencing data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data crisis monitoring group, estimates that the conflict has resulted in over 29,600 fatalities.
The Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, the state capital, announced on Sunday that these victims were "executed on an ethnic basis" following the RSF's takeover of the city on Thursday. The group confirmed that all those killed were civilians.
A local volunteer organization condemned the militia for "committing widespread violations, forcibly displacing residents, and shutting down all communication networks."
Sudanese Emergency Lawyers Initiative, a separate volunteer organization, confirmed further details, reporting that the RSF killed 52 civilians, ignited fires in residential neighborhoods, and plundered properties within the two days following their arrival in Umm Kadada.
Furthermore, the Sudanese Emergency Lawyers Initiative reported that "The RSF also stormed the local hospital, assaulted patients, and executed four medical staff members, including the hospital's director."
As of Sunday, the RSF has not issued any official response to these serious allegations.
Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF. The United Nations, referencing data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data crisis monitoring group, estimates that the conflict has resulted in over 29,600 fatalities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment