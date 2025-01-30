Alibaba Launches Artificial Intelligence Model That It Says Is Superior To Deep Seek
By Alimat Aliyeva
Chinese technology company Alibaba has released a new version of
its Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence model, claiming it has
surpassed the highly regarded DeepSeek V3 model,
Azernews reports.
The unusual timing of the Qwen 2.5-Max release - on the first
day of the Lunar New Year, when most Chinese typically relax and
spend time with their families - highlights the pressure that the
rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek has exerted on both
international and domestic competitors in the field of artificial
intelligence.
"The new model demonstrates exceptionally powerful integrated
features," Alibaba Cloud said in a statement.
The January 10 release of DeepSeek's AI, based on the DeepSeek
V3 model, followed by the January 20 release of its R1 model,
shocked Silicon Valley. The development sent ripples through the
tech industry, contributing to a drop in the stock prices of major
tech companies. DeepSeek's ability to operate with allegedly lower
development and operational costs raised concerns among investors
about the sustainability of large-scale spending plans from leading
AI companies in the United States.
The growing competition between Chinese and Western AI companies
is not only reshaping the landscape of technological innovation but
also influencing global markets. As Chinese companies like Alibaba
and DeepSeek rapidly advance, many are closely watching whether
these more cost-effective approaches to AI development will
challenge the dominance of Silicon Valley giants in the coming
years. The implications of this shift could be far-reaching,
affecting everything from global market dynamics to international
regulatory discussions around AI.
