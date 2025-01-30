Rare Gases Market Estimation Worth USD 5.07 Billion By 2030 Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Rare Gases Market research report provides a comprehensive view of the competitive scenarios and market segments. The research study provides a complete qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Rare Gases Market and its crucial dynamics. The report provides market data including CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, and market share. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnerships soon to change the dynamics of the market on a global scale.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (レアガス市場), Korea (희귀가스 시장), china (稀有气体市场), French (Marché des gaz rares), German (Markt für seltene Gase), and Italy (Mercato dei gas rari), etc.

The global rare gases market is designed to grow at 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 5.07 Billion by 2030 from USD 3.92 Billion in 2023.

The Key Players Profiled in this report include

Airgas Inc., Praxair Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Iwatani Corporation, The Linde Group, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Iceblink Ltd

Market Segment and Sub Segment:

Rare Gases Market By Type, 2022-2030, (USD Billion)

Neon

Xenon

Krypton

Argon

Helium

Rare Gases Market By Function, 2022-2030, (USD Billion)

Illumination

Insulation

Others

Rare Gases Market By Application, 2022-2030, (USD Billion)

Anesthetic

Welding

Insulation

Lighting

Television Tubes

Rare Gases Market By End-User Industry, 2022-2030, (USD Billion)

Manufacturing And Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Transportation Equipment

Healthcare

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

By Component, the hardware segment dominated the Rare Gases market in 2025. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the non-invasive segment accounted for the highest revenue of Rare Gases market in 2025; however, the Invasive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the healthcare segment generated the highest revenue in 2025. However, the smart home control segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

Region wise, the Rare Gases market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

