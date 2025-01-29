Navigating The Talent Retention Crisis: Insights From NAVIN Corp CEO Thomas Deloach

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAVIN Corp CEO Thomas DeLoach believes that as the evolving workforce presents challenges in talent retention, organizations must make employees feel valued, challenged, and committed to success.

New York, NY, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workforce is rapidly undergoing shifts, and organizations are struggling to navigate the changing employee expectations and workplace dynamics these bring. This trend has prompted companies to prioritize retaining talent, seeing how it's a critical aspect of strategic planning. Thomas DeLoach, the founder and CEO of NAVIN Corp , collaborates with firms to address the challenges surrounding this issue.







NAVIN Corp

Thirty-eight percent of employees are likely to leave their jobs in 2025. This phenomenon is multifaceted, affecting employees across all levels and industries. McKinsey highlight that the Great Attrition impacts workers from frontline managers to C-suite leaders, which means no role is immune to this trend. As individuals explore non-traditional employment opportunities (e.g., gig economy roles, entrepreneurship, etc.), the traditional labor market loses appeal. This instance has compelled organizations to reevaluate how they retain talents.

Another reason behind the rising turnover rates is the disconnect between employers and employees. The former attribute departures to pursuing better jobs, compensation, and work-life balance. Employees paint a different picture. They report feeling undervalued by their companies or managers and lacking a sense of belonging at work.

DeLoach is well aware of this misalignment. After all, he understands the intricacies involved in managing and developing teams. He led his first team at 19, and, since then, has been dedicated to driving employees' growth and the success of organizations.“Seeing people grow, develop, and take on more responsibility is what makes me get up in the morning. My primary responsibility as a leader is to ensure that every member of my team is successful,” he states.

Over two decades of leadership across various industries (including packaging, research and development, bulk chemicals, electric vehicles, and logistics) has provided him with unique insights into the above-mentioned challenges. He believes the retention crisis stems from two primary factors: the absence of challenge and cultural dynamics within the workplace.







Thomas DeLoach

High-potential individuals become disengaged when their roles no longer challenge them. This circumstance plants the seeds for feelings of stagnation. A recent report supports this claim, stating that two-thirds of professionals express concerns about career stagnation. Workplace culture also plays a role, as employees may perceive job-hopping as a more advantageous path to career advancement and salary increases.

DeLoach states that organizations must offer meaningful challenges and growth opportunities to make staying more attractive.“Employers shouldn't assume that high compensation and perks alone are enough to retain their top talents. Employees today want to feel that their work is impactful and connected to their values,” he adds.

Besides the two primary reasons, the lack of genuine mentorship also plays a role in the retention crisis. Employees desire to work at firms that help them improve their skills because it shows that they want to invest in their careers. Mentorship bridges this gap in a way few other initiatives can.

Essentially, DeLoach acknowledges that one size does, in fact, not fit all. The notion that everyone should be treated equally isn't applicable in all situations. One of the specific avenues he specializes in is assisting companies navigate such dilemmas. Through NAVIN Corp, he helps them realize the roots of current challenges in the space, utilize valuable tools and insights, and implement innovative solutions. These reflect the firm's mission to serve humanity by providing purpose-driven products, services, tools, and education that empower consumers and businesses.

“I work with my clients to help them understand that if we can get the employee to see the employer more as a partner or even as a vehicle to achieve their personal and professional goals, then the success of the company becomes a vested interest for them,” the founder remarks.

He understands that requiring everyone to take on more responsibilities isn't feasible. At the same time, not creating opportunities for top talent to take on extra responsibilities is detrimental to the business.“Top talent needs to be treated differently, but in a way that isn't perceived as favoritism,” DeLoach states.

Given this context, it's worth noting that NAVIN Corp adopts a holistic approach to understanding the relationship between people, infrastructure, and processes. The founder states that there's a disproportionate amount of time and resources allocated to processes and infrastructure. At times, people's development receives far less attention. This is where NAVIN Corp's Talent Development Profile (TDP) comes in. It would serve as the“manual” for developing people in the same way businesses have manuals for infrastructure and processes.

This emphasis on people development is crucial in treating employees as a vital, irreplaceable part of the business rather than just another cog in the machine. DeLoach believes that the most effective approach to fully develop and retain top talent is through a challenge/reward model complemented by mentorship. NAVIN Corp proposes implementing the Mentorship, Reward, and Challenge (MRC) model that does exactly this.

It's a leader's obligation to create an environment where employees feel valued and motivated. Hence, the MRC model encourages them to engage in open dialogues with their teams about the tangible impacts of their work. Doing so allows leaders to nurture a culture that sustains motivated high-functioning teams (HFTs) over the long term.“This leads to outcomes that not only meet but often exceed expectations,” he supplies. These results include increased productivity, innovation, environmental stewardship, and fiscal sustainability.

Although current statistics may appear bleak for the upcoming months, organizations that take the initiative to collaborate with experts like Thomas DeLoach are poised to thrive. They can prevent adverse statistics from impacting their company by implementing strategies like the MRC model, paving the way for a motivated, high-performing workforce.

Media Contact

Name: Thomas DeLoach

Email: ...



