Iranian FM Confirms Tehran's Cooperation With IAEA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that his country will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) as per its international obligations.

This came in a phone call with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, the Iranian Foreign said in a press statement.

It added that Araghchi underlined the need for maintain technical focus and avoid politicization of their cooperation and urged the IAEA to disregard unreasonable requests.

For his part, Grossi confirmed the IAEA's "serious" cooperation with Iran, noting that he would "consult with all parties to create an appropriate environment to resolve the existing outstanding issues." (end)

