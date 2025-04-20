Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Endures Bombardment, Starvation For Seventh Week, Warns UNRWA

2025-04-20 03:51:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has confirmed that Palestinians in Gaza are once again coming under bombardment and starvation due to the Israeli occupation forces' continued closure of border crossings for the seventh consecutive week.
In a statement on Saturday, UNRWA added that Gazans are embattled and being subjected to bombing and starvation, with life-saving supplies, including food, medicine, fuel, and temporary shelter materials, piling up at Gaza's sealed crossings, where Israel blocks the entry of this aid.
Israel blocks the entry of life-saving humanitarian aid, medical and commercial supplies, food, as well as child vaccines and fuel to Gaza, UNRWA highlighted, stressing the importance of reopening these crossings to allow the unhindered flow of aid and to renew the Gaza ceasefire.
Since March 18, Israel has resumed its onslaught on Gaza following a two-month respite under a ceasefire deal, which took effect on Jan. 19.
In addition, Israel violated the terms of this deal by bombarding various sites across the Strip, which resulted in dozens of casualties, and by rejecting the enforcement of the humanitarian protocol, thereby tightening its blockade on the enclave, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.

