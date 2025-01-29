TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY CONTRACT WITH AEI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Logistics Workers Secure Major Pay Raises, Better Benefits, and Stronger Job Protections

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 500 Teamsters at domestic air freight company Air Express International (AEI), a subsidiary of giant DHL, have ratified a new four-year contract by an overwhelming 95 percent margin.

The new agreement immediately boosts hourly wages by $2.50, with total increases reaching $6 per hour over four years. Company contributions to care and pensions will rise by $1 per hour, and - for the first time ever - AEI Teamsters secured an uncapped cost-of-living adjustment.

"I want to congratulate AEI Teamsters and thank the negotiating committee for all their hard work in securing this strong contract. AEI Teamsters fought hard and won a contract that delivers real raises, real protections, and real respect," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division and Teamsters Eastern Region International Vice President.

Negotiations began in December 2024, and a tentative agreement was reached just days before the previous contract's Dec. 31 expiration. In addition to substantial increases in pay and benefits, AEI Teamsters also increased their recall rights from three years to five years, retained the right to reject any technological changes made by the company, and gained Juneteenth as a paid holiday. The tentative agreement was previously endorsed unanimously by all nine Teamsters local unions with AEI members.

"As excited as I am about higher pay and benefits, we also gained a lot of rights that we previously did not have. From eliminating the two-tier recall system to having final say on tech changes, this is the best contract we've had in years," said Jake Scaramuzi, a freight worker from Teamsters Local 705 who served on the negotiating committee. "This contract secures our jobs, reflects our value, and restores our pride in working at AEI."

