Firouz Farmanfarmaian's Band FORRM Announces Live @ The MAD Presale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Album Cover FORRM Live @ the MAD (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads)

FORRM performing Live @ the MAD (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads)

FORRM performing Live @ the MAD (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads)

Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: We R the Nomads)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This February marks the digital release of album "FORRM Live @ the MAD," featuring a live recording of the experimental post-rock led by contemporary artist Firouz FarmanFarmaian.Captured during their December concert, this release includes an immersive film showcasing the band's performance, enhanced by AI-generated visuals that create an enchanting experience within the Museum of Arts and Design.The official release set for Thursday, February 20th, 2025 with an exclusive presale beginning Friday, January 31st, 2025.About FORRM:FORRM is the innovative music platform created by artist Firouz FarmanFarmaian which specializes in explorative experimental-fusion rock. The collective adapts to events as they arise, blending digital and AI-driven mixes with live and studio sound to support ventures across visual art, film, and immersive installations.Their debut album, "FORRM NU FORRM" (2022), provided the soundscape for the Kyrgyz Pavilion at the 59th Biennale di Venezia, merging East and West influences. The recent "GALACTICA EP," launched in December 2024, marks their first release in over two years. "FORRM Live @ the MAD" features recordings from the EP, alongside new tracks that integrate rhythms reminiscent of FarmanFarmaian's earlier rock works, layered with tribal free-form variations inspired by theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli.About Firouz FarmanFarmaian:Firouz FarmanFarmaian (born in 1973 Tehran, Iran) is an artist, composer, film director, and cultural producer. He is a descendant of the Qajar dynasty, a Turkic tribe that rose to power in present-day Iran in the late 1700s. Exiled since the 1979 Iranian-Islamic Revolution, he is French-Swedish by nationality and considers himself stateless. FarmanFarmaian is strongly moved by history and memory, and abstracts these into nomadic visual culture and the“post-tribal” - a way of rehabilitating tribal tradition and worldview back into contemporary discourse. His work often sources from, is inspired by, and produced in collaboration with tribal craftsmen, solid substrata to his painting, textile, film, music and technology creative output.Instagram: @firouzfarmanfarmaian @forrm_official @werthenomads

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.