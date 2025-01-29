Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Spanish Prime Minister

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Spanish Prime Pedro Sánchez.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President and the Spanish prime minister confirmed the momentum bilateral relations have gained, and the need to continue strengthening ties across various fields, especially the economic, commercial and fields.

The call touched on the regional situation. The Spanish prime minister praised Egypt's fundamental role in reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Sánchez was keen to listen to the President's views regarding the implementation of the agreement, which contributes to stopping the bloodshed and restoring calm to the region. President El-Sisi praised the Spanish position in support of the Palestinian cause and reviewed Egypt's humanitarian aid efforts into the Gaza Strip to alleviate the people's humanitarian tragedy, while stressing Egypt's unwavering position regarding the need to work to implement the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state along the borders of June 4, 1967, which represents the most important guarantee for achieving sustainable stability in the region.

The call also touched on the situation in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan and Libya. The two sides discussed ways to restore regional stability and protect peoples from the crises that are sweeping the region.

