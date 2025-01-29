Brazil’S Porto Saúde Defies Industry Trends, Grows Customer Base By 24% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Porto Saúde has defied expectations in Brazil's insurance market. The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) reports that while giants struggled, Porto Saúde grew its customer base by 24% in 2024.



Major players like Hapvida and Bradesco Saúde saw significant customer losses. Hapvida, with 16.8% share, lost 71,000 beneficiaries. Bradesco Saúde , holding 7.4%, shed 22,000 customers.



In contrast, Porto Saúde added 9,000 new beneficiaries in November alone. By Q3 2024, their customer base reached 641,000, a 25.7% year-over-year increase.



Porto Saúde's success stems from operational efficiency and regional focus. This strategy gave them an edge over larger national operators. They've also invested in customer experience and technology enhancements.



Financial results reflect this growth. Health segment revenues rose 41.5% year-over-year in Q3 2024. Profits more than doubled, jumping 104.7% to R$ 76.7 million. The company improved its loss ratio by 2.3 percentage points to 78.1%.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



This success comes despite industry-wide challenges. Rising healthcare costs and regulatory changes continue to pressure the sector. Yet, Porto Saúde has shown resilience and adaptability.



The company's health sector growth aligns with Porto Seguro's broader diversification strategy. This expansion beyond auto insurance has boosted overall performance in recent years.



Porto Saúde's achievements highlight potential success through strategic focus and efficiency. Their growth story offers valuable insights for businesses in challenging markets. It shows companies can thrive even in difficult economic conditions.



As Brazil's health insurance market evolves, Porto Saúde's performance stands out. Their growth in challenging times positions them as a strong industry player. This success may attract more investor interest in Porto Seguro's PSSA3 stock.

MENAFN29012025007421016031ID1109145576