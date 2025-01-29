U.S. Navy Bans Chinese A.I. Deepseek Over Security Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Navy has banned its personnel from using DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence application, citing security and ethical concerns.



This decision, reported by CNBC on January 29, 2025, comes as DeepSeek's popularity surges globally. DeepSeek's R1 model, an open-source AI assistant, quickly rose to prominence.



It outperformed established players like OpenAI's ChatGPT. The Chinese startup claims to have developed R1 in just two months for under $6 million, a feat that has sent shockwaves through the US tech industry.



The Navy's directive, issued via email, warns against using DeepSeek "in any capacity" for work or personal tasks. This swift action aligns with the Department of the Navy's existing policy on generative AI use and highlights growing concerns about foreign AI technologies in sensitive sectors.



President Donald Trump called DeepSeek's rise a "wake-up call" for American tech companies. The White House has announced that the National Security Council is examining potential national security implications.



This scrutiny echoes past concerns over Chinese apps like TikTok. DeepSeek's privacy policy reveals that user data is stored on servers in China, raising red flags for US officials.



Chinese law grants Beijing broad authority to access data from China-based companies, potentially leading to data harvesting and misuse. The situation has sparked a broader debate about AI development and national security.



US lawmakers are calling for stricter export controls on technologies crucial to AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, OpenAI and Microsoft have launched investigations into possible unauthorized use of their models by DeepSeek.



This controversy underscores the delicate balance between innovation and security in AI development. It highlights the need for clear international guidelines on AI use and data protection.



As the situation unfolds, the tech industry and policymakers must grapple with complex questions about open-source AI development and potential security risks.

