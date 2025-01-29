Kashmir Higher Reaches Receive Light Snowfall

As per the reports, the light snowfall was recorded in Pir Panjal areas, Zojila, Razdan Pass, Sinthan Top, Sadhna Top and other areas today.

The fresh snowfall was recorded under the influence of feeble Western Disturbance, which started affecting J&K this afternoon.

The gusty winds were reported from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the other areas of the Valley since this afternoon.

Earlier, the weatherman had predicted light snow and rain at scattered places from this afternoon.

“Fresh spell of light rain and snow is expected at scattered places during 29th night and 30th morning & at isolated places during 31st January,” Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said, adding that the weather would remain generally cloudy on February 01 and 02 with the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places during the period.

Sharing further details, the Director stated that generally cloudy weather is expected on February 03 with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches.

Also, on February 04 and 05, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places, he said. (KNO)

