Kashmir Higher Reaches Receive Light Snowfall
Date
1/29/2025 3:18:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After a prolonged dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir, the light snowfall was experienced at multiple places, especially in the higher reaches of the Valley on Wednesday, bringing down the mercury across Kashmir.
As per the reports, the light snowfall was recorded in Pir Panjal areas, Zojila, Razdan Pass, Sinthan Top, Sadhna Top and other areas today.
ADVERTISEMENT
The fresh snowfall was recorded under the influence of feeble Western Disturbance, which started affecting J&K this afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
The gusty winds were reported from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the other areas of the Valley since this afternoon.
Earlier, the weatherman had predicted light snow and rain at scattered places from this afternoon.
Read Also
Light Snowfall Likely From Jan 29-Feb 05
Heli Service To Kashmir's Snowbound Border Areas Soon, Trail Run Conducted In Gurez
“Fresh spell of light rain and snow is expected at scattered places during 29th night and 30th morning & at isolated places during 31st January,” Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said, adding that the weather would remain generally cloudy on February 01 and 02 with the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places during the period.
Sharing further details, the Director stated that generally cloudy weather is expected on February 03 with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches.
Also, on February 04 and 05, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places, he said. (KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29012025000215011059ID1109145523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.