Finland Develops Steel Eagle Drone For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish high-tech company Insta has developed the Steel Eagle ER drone with an extended range, in collaboration with Ukrainian specialists.

That's according to Yle , Ukrinform reports.

The new UAV features a fan-shaped charge that fires metal pellets and is specifically designed for the Ukrainian market. The drone, which is already in production, will be showcased at the SecD Day event in Helsinki on Wednesday, January 29.

"If you only work in Finland, you cannot understand what the device should be like. There is a war going on in Ukraine, and therefore the product has been developed taking into account the conditions on the front lines there," said Tuure Lehtoranta, Sales and Marketing Director at Insta's defense business unit.

Ukraine expects Germany to join ZBROYARI project

The Steel Eagle drone is equipped with a propeller developed by a Ukrainian partner, a radio signal control system, and is designed to target enemy infantry. The drone carries an explosive charge that fires steel and tungsten bullets, capable of penetrating the roof of conventional or lightly armored vehicles from several dozen meters above.

Three drones armed with such charges would be sufficient to eliminate or injure soldiers in an area the size of a football field.