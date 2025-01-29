EU, Jordan Ink EUR Multi-Bln Partnership Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica signed a Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership with Jordan, to tackle shared challenges and opportunities.

The signing of the deal follows a meeting between President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and King Abdullah II, of Jordan, a statement from the EC said on Wednesday.

Commissioner Suica said: "Today's successful milestone in our relationship with Jordan is a sign that shared values and interests can bring concrete results on the ground."

"This strategic and comprehensive partnership will increase security, stability and economic opportunities for Jordan and the EU, directly benefitting our citizens.

"I am ready to mobilise every tool at my disposal to bring today's commitments into reality," she stated.

Jordan is a reliable and credible partner - key actor for peace and stability in the Middle East. The EU and Jordan have a long and deep-rooted history of cooperation, based on the Jordan-EU Association Agreement.

The Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership signed today aims at upscaling this cooperation to better tackle common challenges.

It also reflects the continued commitment of the EU to assist Jordan in facing the socio-economic impact of the Syrian crisis, and in supporting refugee and host communities in Jordan.

It will also open up further avenues for investments and enhance business opportunities for the European companies through contributing to a more stable economic environment, according to the EC statement.

The Partnership will be complemented by significant financial resources EUR three billion, comprising grants, public and private investments and macro-financial assistance. (end)

