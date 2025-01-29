Canada Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate To 3.0%
Ottawa: The bank of Canada on Wednesday cut its key lending rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent, noting that US tariff threats are creating uncertainty for the economy.
"The Economy is expected to strengthen gradually and inflation to stay close to target (of 2 percent)," the central bank said. "However, if broad-based and significant tariffs were imposed, the resilience of Canada's economy would be tested."
"A protracted trade conflict (with the United States) would most likely lead to weaker GDP and higher prices in Canada," it added.
