Gold Analysis Today 29/01: Gold Eyes $2,800 (Chart)

prices have quickly recovered from the profit-taking sell-off that occurred at the beginning of this week, which pushed prices down towards the support level of $2731 per ounce.

Spot prices have returned to their broader upward trajectory, gaining to the resistance level of $2766 per ounce and stabilizing around this level at the time of writing this analysis. Currently, the performance awaits the reaction of markets and investors to the US Reserve's announcement today, which in turn affects the price of the US dollar and thus gold prices.

Will the price of gold rise in the coming days?

Concurrently, according to gold trading company platforms, the uncertainty surrounding US tariffs has fuelled demand for gold as a safe haven. At the beginning of this week, US President Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imported computer chips, drugs, and steel to boost domestic production. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also confirmed on Tuesday that Trump still plans to move forward with tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting on February 1 and is considering new tariffs on China.

This environment will negatively affect the future of the global economic recovery and increase uncertainty, which stimulates demand for gold bullion. Furthermore, bulls are still watching to break the historical resistance of $ 2,800.

Always keep gold in your investment portfolio, as it is one of the most important markets historically, but whatever the trading opportunities, do not take risks

US dollar price stabilizes before the Federal Reserve announcement

According to Forex market trading, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, remained steady around 107.9 as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision, where the US central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Now, market participants will be closely watching Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks and the US central bank's inflation outlook for hints on the timing of any future US rate cuts. Especially, after US President Donald Trump called for an immediate cut in borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, traders are also anticipating the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index report on Friday, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation Treasury yields steady

During today's trading, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note held steady at around 4.52%, halting the recent slide as traders prepare for the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision. The US central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, despite President Donald Trump's calls for an immediate cut in borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields came under pressure earlier this week as concerns over Chinese startup DeepSeek challenging US AI dominance prompted a wave of riskier trading. Investors are also considering Trump's escalating tariff threats, as the February 1st deadline for the first round of tariffs targeting Mexico, Canada and China approaches.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGold Price Technical Analysis and Expectations Today:

Based on today's daily chart performance and gold analysts' forecasts , the overall trend for gold prices remains bullish. Furthermore, bulls are still eyeing the momentum to break through the historical psychological resistance of $2800 per ounce. Technically, the most likely scenario for this to happen is if there is increased pressure on the US dollar and global geopolitical tensions escalate. Such a peak would push technical indicators towards overbought levels, led by the Relative Strength Index and the Stochastic Oscillator. Decisively, we still recommend buying gold at every dip. The closest support levels for gold prices currently are $2748, $2730, and $2700, respectively.

