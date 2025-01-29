Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Conference Interview Highlights Tech Innovations To Better Safeguard Domestic Violence Victims

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Electronic monitoring (“EM”) developer SuperCom is celebrating expansion in the United States at a record pace

EM tracking has become a popular alternative to incarceration for criminal justice officers dealing with domestic violence cases, because the EM option promotes cost savings for taxpayers and rehabilitation for domestic violence offenders

SuperCom President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi underscored the company's progress with data he discussed in a recent LD Micro interview with SEQUIRE Spotlight SuperCom has also been focusing on the expansion of its products and services in Europe, where contracts have included public safety monitoring projects in Romania, Finland, Estonia, and Sweden

A report issued last month on a study of domestic partner homicides within the Latino community noted that“in 2020, for all race and ethnicity groups, when the relationship of victims to homicide suspects was known, the suspects were current or former intimate partners of female (50.0%) and male victims (7.9%),” and that among Latinos / Hispanics jealousy was a factor for approximately half of male victims and an eighth of female victims ( ).

Included with other recent year-end findings about violence levels in communities throughout the world ( , ), the data serve as a reminder of the importance of providing strategies to combat domestic violence and prevent it from...

