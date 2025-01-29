Data Suggests 2025 Could See Lower Ecommerce Air Freight Volumes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Although air freight volumes experienced a minor surge in January after the holiday slump, data indicates that air cargo volumes could fall through the rest of the year . Techtronic Industries VP of Global Logistics Alan McTaggart says ocean freight volumes could be particularly affected due to the Suez Canal's likely reuse, high retail inventories , and surging capacity in 2025.

Speaking at the Freight Buyers Club, McTaggart predicted a stability that will cool down freight rates, making 2025 especially attractive for...

Read More>>

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN