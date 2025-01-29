King Abdullah II Marks 63Rd Birthday Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 29 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II marks his 63rd birthday Thursday, as Jordanians celebrate their leader's continued dedication to advancing the nation's progress, modernization, and international standing.Born on January 30, 1962, King Abdullah II, the 41st direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him), is the eldest son of the late King Hussein bin Talal and Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein.His Majesty's educational journey began at the Islamic Scientific College in Amman, followed by studies at St. Edmund's School in England, and Eaglebrook School and Deerfield Academy in the United States.In 1980, he enrolled at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, graduating as a Second Lieutenant, before pursuing Middle Eastern Affairs studies at Oxford University in 1982 and completing an Armor Officer Advanced Course at Fort Knox, Kentucky in 1985.The King studied international politics at Georgetown University in 1989, completing an advanced research and study program in international affairs as part of the Master's program in Foreign Service.His military experience spans service in the United States, Britain, and Germany, progressing from commanding a tank company in the 17th Royal Tank Battalion in 1989 to leading the Royal Special Forces as a Brigadier General, where he restructured the unit to meet international military standards.Following his appointment as Crown Prince on January 24, 1999, King Abdullah II assumed his constitutional powers as Jordan's fourth King on February 7, 1999, receiving the rank of Field Marshal in the Jordan Armed Forces.His Majesty married Queen Rania Al Abdullah on June 10, 1993. They have four children: Crown Prince Hussein, who was appointed Crown Prince on July 2, 2009, Prince Hashem, Princess Iman, and Princess Salma. In August 2024, Their Majesties welcomed their first grandchild, Princess Aiman bint Al Hussein.King Abdullah II strives to enhance Jordan's positive and moderate role in the Arab world, seeking a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause and supporting Palestinian aspirations for an independent state.He dedicates himself to defending Jordan as an oasis of development and stability amid a turbulent region by investing in human capital, confronting terrorism and extremism through a comprehensive approach, and continuously working to enhance security and stability in the Middle East.His Majesty led intensive diplomatic efforts supporting the Palestinian cause and advocating for a Gaza ceasefire through numerous international engagements.His personal involvement in humanitarian aid missions included participating in airdrops to Gaza and overseeing the dispatch of Jordan's largest aid convoy, alongside establishing field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank, and launching the "Restoring Hope" initiative for prosthetic limb fittings.Under the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, His Majesty sponsored the establishment of an international Orthodox university at the Baptism Site and funded the restoration of the Dome of the Rock's historic gilded decorations in 2024.In the Silver Jubilee year, King Abdullah II continues to advance political, economic, and administrative modernization tracks, monitoring progress across various sectors including economy, investment, tourism, education, and transportation.His Majesty maintains close engagement with local communities through regular visits to governorates and recognition of individuals who have served Jordan and its people.The King maintains special attention to his companions-in-arms in the Jordan Armed Forces and security services, recognizing their professional dedication to preserving national security, stability, and protecting citizens and national resources.