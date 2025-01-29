Amir Visits Royal Opera House Muscat

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Royal Opera House Muscat, in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Wednesday morning.

At the beginning of the visit, HH the Amir viewed the collection of ancient and modern musical instruments at the opera house museum. His Highness was also briefed about the opera house's architectural design, inspired by Omani heritage. He then witnessed a musical performance delivered by a joint ensemble made up of the brass band, military choir, and the steel band, along with performers from the first regiment of the Royal Guard of Oman.

HH the Amir was accompanied during the visit by members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, along with a lineup of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

