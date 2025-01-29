Griffith Foods Bangalore, India, Achieves ISO 14001 Certification For Environmental Management

(MENAFN- 3BL) Griffith Foods is thrilled to announce that our site in Bangalore, India, has achieved ISO 14001 certification for environmental management! This prestigious certification reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental performance.

A huge shoutout to our exceptional cross-functional teams – from quality, operations, and engineering to chain, HR, and sustainability – who collaborated seamlessly to meet the rigorous standards of ISO 14001. Their dedication, enthusiasm, and innovative solutions have been key in reducing our environmental footprint and driving positive change.

This achievement marks not just a milestone but a continued pledge to improve our environmental practices and make a lasting impact on our planet. To learn more about our sustainability initiatives please visit us at

