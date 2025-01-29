Laser Welding Machines Market Analysis And Growth Trends, Forecast To 2028: Rising Demand For Laser Welding From Wind Farms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Welding Machine 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laser welding machine market is forecasted to grow by USD 504.4 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding, growing demand for laser welding from wind farms, and growing adoption of welding robots.

This study identifies the impact of additive manufacturing on laser welding as one of the prime reasons driving the laser welding machine market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in plastic welding equipment and IoT-enabled industrial lasers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the laser welding machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The laser welding machine market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and defense

Electronics Others

By Technology



Fiber laser

Solid-state laser

CO2 laser Others

By Region



APAC

Europe

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laser welding machine market vendors.

Also, the laser welding machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amada Co. Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC Corp.

Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Jenoptik AG

Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd.

Laserline GmbH

Laserstar Technologies Corp.

OREE LASER

Perfect Laser Co. Ltd.

Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd.

SCANLAB GmbH

Suzhou Prato Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co. Ltd.

TRUMPF SE Co. KG Wuhan Golden Laser Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900