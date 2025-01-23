Taraf Announces The Groundbreaking Of W Residences Abu Dhabi Al Maryah Island

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Taraf, the division of UAE-headquartered holding group Yas Holding have commenced the groundbreaking of W Residences Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Island. This announcement marks the first W Hotels branded residences in Abu Dhabi, symbolising a milestone in the collaboration between Taraf and Marriott International. The groundbreaking signifies the start of for this landmark project, blending bold and unexpected design with luxury hospitality to create an iconic addition to Abu Dhabi's real estate market. Taraf has signed an agreement with NSCC International LTD as the contractor for the project, with work having begun in December 2024. Strategically located on Al Maryah Island-the city's premium address, financial centre, and an emerging global real estate destination-W Residences Abu Dhabi will set new standards for luxury living in the region. This visionary development will offer residents world-class amenities, cutting-edge interiors, and the brand's signature Whatever/Whenever© concierge service, delivering an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience. Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, remarked:“Breaking ground on W Residences Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Island is a significant step forward in our journey to redefine luxury living in the UAE. This development not only enhances our impressive portfolio of high-profile projects, but also reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the real estate market. By collaborating with globally renowned and industry-leading hospitality company Marriott International, we are confident this project will bring unparalleled value to Abu Dhabi's evolving landscape.” Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, stated:“The launch of W Residences Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Island reflects our dedication to introducing the best of luxury living to key global destinations. Through this collaboration with Taraf, we aim to bring the W Hotels brand's unique, bold design and vibrant energy to Abu Dhabi, delivering a lifestyle experience that redefines residential living. This project will not only consolidate the iconic status of Al Maryah Island, but also offer residents an unmatched blend of luxury, innovation, and personalised services.” Since its launch in January 2023, Taraf has focused on the luxury real estate sector, with several projects located in prime areas across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The launch of W Residences Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Island reflects the company's vision to redefine urban living and set new benchmarks in the luxury property segment.

