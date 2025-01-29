Edge Delta Announces New Pack For Fortinet's Fortigate Firewall Logs, Enhancing Real-Time Threat Detection And Operational Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As organizations increasingly rely on FortiGate firewalls to protect their networks from evolving threats, the Edge Delta FortiGate Pack empowers security teams to unlock actionable insights from their firewall logs faster and more efficiently than ever before. And by leveraging Edge Delta's intelligent Telemetry Pipelines, users gain deeper, real-time visibility into traffic, threat patterns, and anomalies to proactively respond to potential security incidents.

Key Benefits of Edge Delta's FortiGate Pack:



Improved Log Clarity: Edge Delta automatically enriches FortiGate logs, transforming raw, dense data into actionable insights, so teams can immediately detect and respond to security threats.

Cost Optimization: By intelligently summarizing and tiering data, Edge Delta significantly reduces storage and processing costs without sacrificing visibility or security outcomes.

Real-Time Security Insights: Edge Delta's telemetry pipelines enable teams to identify potential threats faster and more efficiently, which is crucial in today's fast-evolving threat landscape.

Simplified Log Management: Edge Delta streamlines log collection, storage, and analysis with automated processing that reduces noisy data and improves security monitoring.

Advanced Analytics: Teams can leverage Edge Delta's AI and machine learning-powered insights to identify abnormal patterns and gain a more granular understanding of network activity and security posture. Enhanced Visibility and Control: Intuitive dashboards provide real-time visualization of FortiGate logs and network traffic, which allows teams to correlate data across multiple systems and make faster, more informed security decisions.

"We are thrilled to announce our new pack for FortiGate, a critical security solution for businesses, especially those running at enterprise scale," said Ozan Unlu, Co-Founder and CEO at Edge Delta. "Managing firewall logs has always been a double-edged sword. They're critical for understanding threats and maintaining security posture, but often come with challenges like high volumes, low clarity, and significant costs. This pack empowers teams with more visibility and control over their security data, and enables them to proactively respond to threats in real time. With Fortinet's robust security capabilities combined with Edge Delta's intelligent telemetry pipelines, organizations can ensure their networks are secure and resilient against the most sophisticated cyber threats."

Availability

The Edge Delta FortiGate Pack is now available to all customers. For more information about the pack, including detailed setup instructions and best practices, please visit this article .

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta is the foundation that gives you complete control and flexibility over your observability and security data. Edge Delta's intelligent Telemetry Pipelines standardize and enrich your data, stream to observability platforms, SIEMs, and archives, and provide a clear view into how data streams are configured, all in real-time. Teams around the world rely on Edge Delta's novel architecture to manage exponential volumes of security and observability data. More information at EdgeDelta .

