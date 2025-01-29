The Medical University Of South Carolina Names Anthony Stanowski, CAHME President And CEO, As Distinguished Alumnus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAHME actively promotes continuous improvement in the preparation of future healthcare leaders by developing measurable, competency-based criteria for excellence in healthcare management.

- Dr. Jillian Harvey, MUSC Doctor of Administration Division Director

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) proudly announces Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME), as the recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award . This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Stanowski's exceptional contributions to healthcare management education, accreditation, and leadership.



Dr. Stanowski, a proud graduate of MUSC's Doctor of Health Administration (DHA) program, has dedicated his career to improving the quality of healthcare management education globally. As President and CEO of CAHME, he has championed innovative strategies to advance accreditation standards and ensure that healthcare management programs equip leaders with the tools to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare.



“We are immensely proud of his accomplishments and his steadfast commitment to advancing excellence in healthcare leadership,” said Dr. Zoher F. Kapasi, Dean of the MUSC College of Health Professions.

Since assuming leadership at CAHME in 2016, Dr. Stanowski has spearheaded transformative initiatives, including the development of the Core Learning Center , the launch of CAHME's Fellow Recognition Program, and strategic partnerships with global accreditors such as AACSB and The Joint Commission. His work has positioned CAHME as a model for accreditation innovation, enhancing the alignment of healthcare management education with industry demands.



In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Stanowski is a proud alumnus, not only with contributing to MUSC's academic community but also in encouraging others to pursue their doctoral education through MUSC.



“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from MUSC, an institution that has played a pivotal role in shaping my career and values,” said Dr. Stanowski.“This award is a testament to the incredible support and inspiration I have received from the MUSC community and my colleagues throughout my journey.”



The Distinguished Alumnus Award will be presented at a formal ceremony on January 30th at the MUSC campus in Charleston. This award celebrates alumni who have demonstrated exemplary professional achievements and a lasting impact on their fields.



For more information about the award ceremony or to learn more about Anthony Stanowski's contributions to healthcare management education and leadership, contact Dana Alexander, MHA, Communications and Engagement Manager, CAHME at ....



About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 153 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders.

CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management. For more information, visit cahme.



About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state's only comprehensive academic health system, with a mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates over 3,100 students in six colleges and trains 950+ residents and fellows across its health system. MUSC leads the state in federal and National Institutes of Health and research funding. For information on our academic programs, visit musc. As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. In 2024, for the 10th consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth. MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $7.1 billion. The 31,000 MUSC members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, contract employees, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research, and patient care.

