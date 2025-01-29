Sporting Goods Wholesaling In The US Industry Market Research Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sporting Goods Wholesaling in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Revenue for the Sporting Goods Wholesaling industry has increased over the past five years, as demand for sporting goods equipment increased during the coronavirus. Time spent on leisure and sports increased during the pandemic as consumers began working from home while parks and golf courses were among the first businesses to reopen during the pandemic. Also, wholesalers' strong relationships with small, specialty retailers have enabled industry revenue to grow during the current period.

Industry revenue will increase an annualized 6.1% to $80.1 billion over the five years to 2023. Industry revenue has boomed due to strong macroeconomic trends and an associated rise in selling prices because of inflationary pressures. In 2023, industry revenue will increase by 0.4%. Operators in the Sporting Goods Wholesaling industry wholesale a range of sporting and recreational goods and accessories, such as billiards equipment, sporting firearms and ammunition, marine craft and equipment and pool supplies. This industry does not include the wholesale of athletic apparel and footwear, automobiles, other motor vehicles or transportation equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900