Vishay Intertechnology 650 V And 1200 V Sic Schottky Diodes In SOT-227 Package Increase Efficiency In High Frequency Applications


1/29/2025 11:01:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 40 A to 240 A Dual-Diode and Single Phase Bridge Devices Offer Low Forward Voltage Drop Down to 1.36 V and QC Down to 56 nC

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 16 new 650 V and 1200 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes in the industry-standard SOT-227 package. Designed to deliver high speed and efficiency for high frequency applications, the Vishay Semiconductors devices offer the best trade-off between capacitive charge (QC) and forward voltage drop for diodes in their class.

The devices released today consist of 40 A to 240 A dual diode components in a parallel configuration, and 50 A and 90 A single phase bridge devices. Built on state of the art thin wafer technology, the diodes feature a low forward voltage drop down to 1.36 V that dramatically reduces conduction losses for increased efficiency. Further increasing efficiency, the devices offer better reverse recovery parameters than Si-based diodes and have virtually no recovery tail.

Typical applications for the components will include AC/DC PFC and DC/DC ultra high frequency output rectification in FBPS and LLC converters for photovoltaic systems, charging stations, industrial UPS, and telecom power supplies. In these applications, the diodes' low QC down to 56 nC allows for high speed switching, while their industry-standard package offers a drop-in replacement for competing solutions.

The diodes deliver high temperature operation to +175 °C and a positive temperature coefficient for easy parallelling. UL-approved to file E78996, the devices feature a large creepage distance between terminals and a simplified mechanical design for rapid assembly.

Device Specification Table:

Part Number V R
(V) 		I F( AV )
(A) 		V F at
I F (V) 		I FSM
(A) 		Q C
(nC) 		Configuration
VS-SC40FA65

650

 40 1.36 105 561 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC80FA65 80 1.36 225 1101 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC120FA65 120 1.39 340 1641 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC160FA65 160 1.38 450 2201 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC200FA65 200 1.39 555 2751 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC240FA65 240 1.40 675 3281 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC50BA65 50 1.50 267 1101 Single phase bridge
VS-SC90BA65 90 1.61 340 1641 Single phase bridge
VS-SC40FA120

1200

 40 1.39 130 1122 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC80FA120 80 1.4 260 2242 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC120FA120 120 1.42 385 3332 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC160FA120 160 1.44 500 4442 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC200FA120 200 1.45 620 5532 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC240FA120 240 1.45 690 6512 Two separate diodes, parallel pin-out
VS-SC50BA120 50 1.5 328 2232 Single phase bridge
VS-SC90BA120 90 1.9 500 3322 Single phase bridge

1VR = 400 V
2VR = 800 V

Samples and production quantities of the new SiC diodes are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook:
Vishay Twitter feed:

Link to product datasheets:

Link to product photo:

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
...
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
...


