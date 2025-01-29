Rajasthani Art & Culture Take Centre Stage At Bharat Parv 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) Rajasthan's vibrant art, culture, and cuisine are stealing the spotlight at Bharat Parv 2025 which is being held at Delhi's historic Red Fort.

The Rajasthan stalls are drawing constant crowds, offering visitors an immersive experience of the state's rich heritage.

The Rajasthan tableau, a major highlight of the event, has become a favourite selfie spot. Its front section showcases the grandeur of Rajasthan's traditional Teej festival procession, while the rear beautifully illustrates the historic mansions of Shekhawati, renowned for their intricate frescoes.

The tableau also features a panel displaying classic mural designs found in these Havelis, along with glimpses of Rajasthan's advancements in water conservation and solar energy.

The Jaipur-based puppeteer captivated audiences with mesmerising puppet shows at the Rajasthan stall, earning enthusiastic applause.

Students from the Indian Art Centre also took the stage, performing Kalbelia, Chakri, and Gair dances alongside Rajasthani folk artists, to the delight of the crowd.

Witnessing their synchronised moves, spectators enthusiastically joined in the dance. Sukriti Agarwal, a dance student at the Indian Art Centre, expressed her disappointment over Rajasthan's absence from this year's Republic Day parade but shared her excitement about seeing the tableau at Bharat Parv.

Meanwhile, Kalbelia dancer Kajal Solanki from Jaipur proudly spoke of her family's long-standing tradition of performing this mesmerising dance form.

Another crowd-puller at Bharat Parv has been Kanwar Lal Chauhan from Bikaner, whose remarkable 7-foot-long moustache became a selfie sensation. Visitors eagerly posed with him, fascinated by his dedication.

Chauhan, who has been maintaining his iconic moustache for 13 years, proudly shared that he has been honoured with the Deeg, Bikaner, and Bundi titles for his unique feature.

With its spectacular tableau, enchanting folk performances, and unique cultural icons, Rajasthan has once again captivated the hearts of visitors at Bharat Parv 2025, said locals in Delhi.