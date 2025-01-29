ATMOSPHERE CORE ANNOUNCES GOLDEN PARTNERSHIP WITH ITALY's AWARD-WINNING PROSECCO BOTTEGA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Moments of joy with Bottega and Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives

Pure Gold, Bottega's Premium Prosecco Set To Please Guests

A toast to Bottega's Prosecco range and Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives

Beautiful scenery and sunsets take guests to paradise and beyond at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Atmosphere Core's Wine Program Boosted By 5th Wine Partnership With Global Prosecco Icon

- Mr Salil Panigrahi, Managing DirectorMALE, MALDIVES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atmosphere Core , a leading figure in the hospitality industry, has announced a unique collaboration with award-winning Italian lifestyle winery Bottega SpA. A 4th generation family estate which first started producing grappa in the 17th century, Bottega presents an enviable portfolio of wines and liqueurs, made world-famous by its iconic GOLD Prosecco DOC.Driven by shared core values of quality, authenticity, distinctive design, and all-encompassing service styles, this innovative partnership is set to inspire a new wave of wine hospitality in the Maldives. On top of direct product shipments from the Bottega estates for the supply of wines solely to its 9 private-island resorts, Atmosphere Core will also introduce South Asia's first Bottega Prosecco Bar, a concept created by Sandro Bottega himself to enhance and share Italy's great wine, genuine food and convivial lifestyle, offering travellers from around the globe a taste of true Italian sparkling life in highly fashionable environments.Testimony to the quality and popularity of Bottega labels, the family's estates have won more than 450 awards and accolades with their products now available in over 160 countries worldwide. In 2022, IWRS reported Bottega's GOLD Prosecco DOC as the top-selling sparkling wine in the Duty-Free channel world-wide.Commenting on the new collaboration with Bottega, Atmosphere Core Group Managing Director, Salil Panigrahi, stated,“We are committed to providing the best possible guest experiences, and meticulously curate the culinary journeys within our resorts to offer the highest quality of authentic food and beverage concepts, so our guests can return home with life-long memories.“We can only achieve this by collaborating with the most dynamic wine producers in the world, and our announcement to partner with Bottega SpA in 2025 is a landmark moment for our company. I wish to personally thank Mr Sandro Bottega for granting Atmosphere Core this opportunity which goes beyond the presence of his labels in our resorts, but also provides us with an exciting platform to explore new immersive lifestyle hospitality concepts”.With the intent set firmly on growing wine culture, Atmosphere Core regularly hosts partner winemakers and winery owners at its Maldives resorts to lead exclusive and immersive masterclasses for guests, while reciprocating this exchange with wine partners sponsoring resort colleagues to travel and visit their vineyards across the world.Sandro Bottega, President and CEO of Bottega SpA, comments,“I'm proud to start a partnership with such a prestigious hospitality group as Atmosphere Core. Our main aim is to bring the Italian oenological culture to South Asia. Maldives is a luxury destination, that embraces the same values of quality and elegance of our flagship product: Bottega GOLD Prosecco DOC. Furthermore, we hope to also introduce our Bottega 0 Rosé and White, both without alcohol, they offer the same consumption rituality of the sparkling wines, respecting teetotallers and all those who, for any reason, choose to be cautious in their consumption of alcohol. I'm also excited of the opportunity to open a branded Bottega Prosecco Bar, that will represent an ambassador for Italian cuisine in the islands”.Wine enthusiasts, global travellers, and valued partners can look forward to a year-round calendar of enriching and immersive wine-focused experiences that embody Atmosphere Core's commitment to exceptional hospitality and authentic storytelling, fostering genuine connections between guests and partner wineries from 1er Cru Champagne, Stellenbosch, Galicia, the Canary Islands and now Italy.

Euan Blake

Atmosphere Core

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.