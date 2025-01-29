Huge Influx Of Devotees In Ayodhya On Mauni Amavasya; Over 50 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Holy City In 72 Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 29 (IANS) While lakhs of pilgrims flock to Prayagraj for the 'Mauni Amavasya snan', the holy city of Ayodhya also witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees on the auspicious occasion.

In the early morning, devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu River in silence and proceeded to the grand Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. The Ayodhya Dham reverberated with chants of "Shri Ram".

The temple town remained packed with worshippers throughout the day, with long queues outside Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi.

Pilgrims from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj are heading to Ayodhya. Anticipating the surge, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already instructed officials to ensure seamless crowd management.

Top government officials are implementing meticulous arrangements for smooth darshan and puja.

According to government estimates, over 50 lakh devotees have arrived in Ayodhya in the past 72 hours, and the influx is expected to continue until Basant Panchami.

Surge in devotees at Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi on Mauni Amavasya

Thousands of devotees thronged the Saryu ghats for a holy dip, with Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat seeing the largest influx.

After their ritual bath, many proceeded to Hanumangarhi before seeking Ram Lala's darshan.

A massive crowd stretched from Shringar Haat to the temple premises, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Similar scenes were observed at the Ram Temple, where devotees queued up in large numbers for darshan.

Business booms as pilgrim footfall increases

The growing influx of devotees in Ayodhya Dham has significantly boosted local businesses.

From 'prasad' sellers to hoteliers, the surge in footfall has led to a sharp increase in their sales and profits. Homestay operators, too, are witnessing a rise in bookings as pilgrims flock to the holy city, adding to Ayodhya's economic activity.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the massive crowd arriving in Ayodhya Dham, authorities have implemented strict security and health measures.

The entry of all types of vehicles into the fair area has been completely restricted, with heavy police deployment at key locations to maintain order.

The Health Department is also on high alert, with all doctors' leaves canceled until Basant Panchami.

Emergency services will remain operational 24x7 to handle any medical needs.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pushpendra Kumar confirmed that 13 temporary health camps will continue to function until February 26 to provide immediate medical assistance to pilgrims.