Bona Selects 360PR+ For Consumer Public Relations Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has been tapped to provide consumer public relations services to Bona , a global leader in floor care, maintenance and renovation. 360PR+ will help Bona reach more homeowners, introducing them to Bona's premium products and innovative homecare solutions for better, safer and smarter cleaning.

"360PR+ impressed us with their experience with marketing premium brands, particularly in the home care sector," said Heather Lindemann, Global Communications Director at Bona. "We believe their understanding of the homeowner mindset and deep knowledge of consumer lifestyle media will help engage and expand our audience."

Founded in Sweden, Bona's unique credibility stems from its heritage and relationships with flooring professionals who rely on its products. With this robust network of certified professionals – including family-owned and independent businesses – Bona bridges the gap between expert knowledge and consumer trust. That expert knowledge extends to a full line of floor care products designed to protect and enhance the finish of hardwood floors and other hard surfaces.

"With more than a century of experience, Bona is the gold standard in floor care, and we are confident our collaboration will help amplify such a trusted, innovative brand with next-gen homeowners," said Mike Rush, Partner at 360PR+. "Whether it's the couple who's always entertaining, the young family with kids running around or the pet parent seeking safer floor care solutions, 360PR+ plans to demonstrate how Bona is uniquely positioned to meet our diverse needs with unparalleled expertise."

About Bona

Bona is a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona pioneered the industry by offering waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona prioritizes the environmental impact of its product and innovates high quality systems for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally across 90 countries through 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 700 employees. For more visit .

About 360PR+

360PR+ is a fully integrated communications and marketing agency, recognized for its bold, headline-making, conversation-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted global brands and forward-thinking marketplace challengers. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ has offices in Boston, New York and Philadelphia and is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. For more information, visit .

SOURCE 360PR+

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED