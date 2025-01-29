Nusr-Et Expands Global Footprint To Mexico City With Plans For Additional Openings In Ibiza, Milan, Rome, And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nusr-Et Steakhouse, the globally renowned restaurant group from sensation Nusret Gökçe, today announced its latest plans for expansion. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and strategic growth, the brand has identified Mexico City as its next destination for development, with plans to open later this year.

Celebrated for its rich history and flourishing culinary scene, Mexico City is one of the largest and most dynamic metropolitan areas in Latin America, with an increasing demand for international luxury brands and fine dining experiences. The city's gastronomic culture and robust economic growth, particularly in business and tourism, present a unique opportunity for Nusr-Et Steakhouse to expand into the Latin American market.

"We are proud to bring Nusr-Et Steakhouse to Mexico City, a city celebrated for its rich culinary heritage and vibrant culture," said Akın Tavuz, Board Member of Nusr-Et. "This expansion represents our dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences, and we are excited to become part of Mexico City's thriving food scene, where a passion for high-quality ingredients and bold flavors perfectly aligns with our mission of culinary excellence and outstanding service."

Mexico City represents the newest chapter in Nusr-Et Steakhouse's dynamic and forward-thinking expansion strategy. Committed to staying agile and exploring opportunities to test new markets, the brand is also preparing to open new locations in Ibiza, Rome, Milan, and other key markets to strengthen its global footprint.

Nusret Gökçe's culinary journey began as a butcher apprentice in sixth grade to support his family, where he quickly earned a reputation as a skilled craftsman within the industry. In 2010, at just 25, Gökçe opened his first 8-table steakhouse in Istanbul, laying the foundation for what would become Nusr-Et's rapid global expansion. Today, with two brands-Nusr-Et and Saltbae-the company operates more than 25 locations across 13 cities in six countries, cementing Gökçe's status as a culinary visionary.

As part of its strategy focusing on high-growth, high-potential markets, Nusr-Et is shifting its presence and will no longer operate in Dallas, TX. The company will also temporarily pause operations in Las Vegas, with plans to reopen at a new location.

SOURCE Nusr-Et

